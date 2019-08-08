Artist Sean Yoro completes second mural on Saint John sea wall

A mural crafted along the Saint John sea wall has received its final drops of paint. It’s the second time Sean “Hula” Yoro has been commissioned to navigate the world’s highest tides to create a work of art.

The native Hawaiian’s latest piece started with a blank 30 x 40 foot aluminum canvas and over the course of several days began to take shape to what is now a finished product.

Letting the tide unveil the layers in the mural was an important part of what Yoro was trying to accomplish.

The mural is the beautiful profile of a woman but so much more beginning at the top of her head.

“It kind of starts off with this small little tree,” said Yoro. “Then it grows to a figure then you have so many layers with the marine life and the reef all the way down below.”

His work has drawn lots of attention from onlookers which gave Hula extra energy while he was working. ”

“I’m always kind of feeding off the environment and ambiance and I’m lucky this time because usually we’re out in the middle of nowhere,” he said. “Some remote place that has nobody but my team.”

Those who were there to take it were suitably impressed.

“It’s just amazing to think there’s so little time that he has with the tides to work on it,” said Donna Fullerton of Moncton and formerly from Saint John.

Her husband Winston Fullerton added, “We’ve been watching this one online as to how it’s progressing. It’s worthwhile for anyone to see. There’s no question about it. It’s really something for the city of Saint John to have this.”

Hula’s original Saint John mural rests on the other side of Market Slip. Very little remains of that painting because of sea life and Mother nature. That won’t be the case this time with the piece destined for a place of prominence in the city.

The city says it still hasn’t decided where this mural will be permanently displayed so its going to remain in the water for the next several days until that final decision has been made.