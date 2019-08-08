Jimmy Kimmel says he’s running for mayor of Dildo, Newfoundland

After pointing out the existence of the small Canadian fishing village, Dildo, N.L., to his Los Angeles audience on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last Thursday during an opening monologue, host Jimmy Kimmel has now expressed his interest in becoming the town’s mayor.

Initially, Kimmel seemed fascinated by Dildo. During last week’s episode, he said: “Pack your things, we’re taking the show to Dildo. I want to know everything about this place. I want to go there, I want to buy T-shirts (and) I want to meet the town’s people.

The video quickly went viral and brought a lot of attention to the small town — which is inhabited by more than 1,200 “Dildodians.”

The more I learn about Dildo, the more I want to move there… pic.twitter.com/wLhLqiFHCi — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 7, 2019

In the unfolding segment’s most recent update, Kimmel, 51, on Wednesday invited a few members of the town’s council to speak with him on the show.

The townspeople gathered at Dildo Cove Coffee & Krafts — what Kimmel calls “the hottest spot in town” — for the live video call in which the host “officially declared (his) candidacy to become mayor of Dildo.”

Since it’s late night television exposure, many have been curious about the origins of Dildo’s name. Kimmel wasn’t shy to ask either.

“Can you explain the name of your town for those who are just learning about this,” asked Kimmel to Dildo resident Andrew Pretty. “No one really knows where the name Dildo came from originally,” said Pretty, adding that the name was first recorded in 1711. “And you decided, ‘Hey, we like it, we’ll stick with this name, no matter what?'” “You bet we’re gonna stick with it,” replied Pretty with a smile.

It was then revealed that Dildo does not currently have a mayor, but instead, only the chair of the town’s committee, Greg Pretty — who is not at all related to Andrew.

This gave Kimmel a shred of hope. However, when asked how likely his chances are, Andrew was quick to reply: “Slim to none, because you have to come to Newfoundland and get ‘screeched’ in.”

“Do you think there’s a possibility at all of this happening?” asked Kimmel again. “I will get things Dil-done, if it’s the last thing I Dil-do,” he joked.

“Here in Hollywood, we don’t have any sister cities,” continued the host, “and as a show of good faith, we would like you to be our first official sister city.”

“When I am mayor of Dildo, this is going to connect us,” added Kimmel, as the camera cut to his longtime sidekick Guillermo installing a sign which points to Dildo on Hollywood Boulevard (they’re 3,407 miles apart).

“Thank you, Dildo,” yells Guillermo. “Is that a drill-do you’re using, Guillermo?” jokes Kimmel again.

In conclusion, Dildo resident John Reid, along with the rest of the Dildo townsfolk, sang an original song he wrote about his love for the town.

The buzz surrounding Dildo has stirred a lot of excitement on social media in only the last week, with many holding high hopes that Kimmel will actually visit the charming town.

I'd happily cast a vote for @jimmykimmel as Mayor of Dildo, Newfoundland. — Kerri MacDonald (@kerrimacd) August 8, 2019

Thanks to @JimmyKimmelLive, I just learned that Hollywood doesn’t have any sister cities. Idk how tf Hell, Michigan hasnt rec’d that honor first, but I guess Dildo, Newfoundland is just as deserving. — Whitney (@WhiskeyBravo304) August 8, 2019

My aunt from Dildo says the whole @jimmykimmel thing has the town buzzing, starting to think we should call the place Vibrator! #newfoundland — Michael Cole (@mykkecole) August 8, 2019

You can see Kimmel’s interview with some Dildodians in the video above.

