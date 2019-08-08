Canada
David MacNaughton to leave role as U.S. ambassador at the end of summer

By Staff The Canadian Press

Canada’s ambassador to the United States, David McNaughton, will leave his role at the end of summer.

Canada’s ambassador to Washington is leaving his post.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says in a statement this morning that David MacNaughton will leave the job at the end of the summer.

Trudeau says MacNaughton will return to the private sector in Toronto.

Kirsten Hillman will become Canada’s acting ambassador to the United States, having served as deputy ambassador since 2017.

Trudeau says MacNaughton was a key point of contact between Canada, Congress and the Trump administration during tense negotiations of the North American free trade deal.

Trudeau says MacNaughton has earned every Canadian’s gratitude for his work in Washington.

