HMCS Unicorn named best naval reserve division in Canada

A Saskatoon naval reserve division has won a national award for its service to the community.

HMCS Unicorn is the 2019 winner of the Commodore’s Cup for best overall naval reserve division in Canada.

Saskatoon’s unit was chosen for its community involvement after it set up an annual charity floor hockey tournament in the wake of the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy and for its service to the Ronald McDonald house.

The crew’s commanding officer says the award is recognition for the hard work and dedication the unit puts into its duties.

“Over the last four years, I’ve had a tremendous privilege to command an outstanding group of young Canadians and, in some cases, some not so young Canadians and Saskatchewanians and Saskatonians who do a lot of work both for the navy and for the community,” Cmdr. Matthew Dalzell said.

“It is a great recognition of the dedication and hard work of our sailors, who make time to serve the Navy and their community.”

The Unicorn was also recognized for achieving four objectives of the award – readiness, recruiting, reaching out and responsibility.

The Commodore Cup was set up in 2016 and recognizes the division that best shows leadership and morale.

There are 24 naval reserve divisions in Canada.

