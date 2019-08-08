Young driver caught allegedly speeding 228km/h on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a young driver is facing charges after allegedly driving over 200 kilometres an hour on a major Ontario highway in Mississauga.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted that a 20-year-old man from Mississauga was driving an Audi S4 when he was stopped on Highway 403.

The driver was allegedly driving 228 km/h on the 400-series highway, which has a speed limit of 100 km/h.

Police say the accused’s car has been impounded for seven days and his licence has been suspended for a week.

