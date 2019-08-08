Young driver caught allegedly speeding 228km/h on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga: OPP
A A
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a young driver is facing charges after allegedly driving over 200 kilometres an hour on a major Ontario highway in Mississauga.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted that a 20-year-old man from Mississauga was driving an Audi S4 when he was stopped on Highway 403.
READ MORE: Priest en route to funeral clocked by OPP driving 150 km/h on Highway 400
The driver was allegedly driving 228 km/h on the 400-series highway, which has a speed limit of 100 km/h.
Police say the accused’s car has been impounded for seven days and his licence has been suspended for a week.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.