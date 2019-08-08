New evacuation alerts because of Eagle Bluff wildfire north of Oliver

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has put another 41 properties on evacuation alert because of the Eagle Bluff wildfire north of Oliver.

The affected addresses are primarily in the McKinney Creek Area.

The Osoyoos Indian Band issued an evacuation alert for the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver on Tuesday night, while the RDOS put 206 properties under an evacuation alert on Monday night. Both alerts remain in effect.

The BC Wildfire Service conducted a planned hand-ignition operation near the south end of Gallagher Lake on Tuesday. It warned area residents that increased smoke will be visible from nearby communities and the highway.

The fire is expected to grow over the next few days because of the extreme heat and dry weather.

The interface fire is currently estimated to be 900 hectares.

Officials are asking people not to stop on Highway 97. The posted speed in the area has been reduced for safety reasons.

BC Wildfire Service said 80 firefighters and 10 helicopters are fighting the blaze.

The fire was ignited on Sunday. The BC Wildfire Service said its cause is still under investigation.