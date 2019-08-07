Severe thunderstorm warning in place for parts of central Alberta

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Yellowhead County in central Alberta late Wednesday afternoon.

“Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said on its website when the warning was issued at 4:42 p.m.

At 5:23 p.m., the weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Clearwater County.

Other areas in central and southern Alberta were under a severe thunderstorm watch as of 5 p.m.

