Ladner residents say city ignored complaints about film crews

More concerns are being raised by Ladner residents about unpleasant experiences with some film crews.

Justin Haddin says crews film in his neck of the woods up to seven times a year. He says many of the crews are pleasant to deal with, but some are not.

“The bad ones, they don’t even listen to us. They just bully us and keep us up late at night,” he said.

According to Haddin, production companies shoot on the road or on the lot beside his. Filming can take up to five days.

Haddin isn’t pleased with the city’s response to date.

“One of their comebacks is they always say how much it’s putting into the local economy — which it does and provides good jobs — but in the meantime, it’s costing a lot of people money,” Haddin said.

“The business owners down in Ladner there, they’re getting a raw deal.”

Small business owners in Ladner Village first contacted Global News last week, saying filming was becoming increasingly disruptive with back-to-back shoots and inadequate compensation topping their list of concerns.

At the time, city hall said only one complaint had been received, and it wasn’t from a business.

In an email to Global News on Wednesday, the city’s director of engineering said a staff review of filming in the area last year included a “comprehensive” survey of business owners in Ladner Village.

“The survey results indicated strong support for filming and also support for certain changes to address previously identified concerns,” the email reads. “The changes implemented included maintaining a parking lot for use by customers instead of filming companies; notification of local business owners for upcoming film productions; and providing ‘businesses open’ signs through the Village.

“As noted above, the City of Delta has been and will be responsive to the concerns of local businesses and we will continue to work with them on any issues arising from filming.”

Haddin says it feels as though the city is prioritizing the film crews over the residents.

“They advocate on behalf of the movies,” he said. “They didn’t take any of my concerns and they’re sticking up for the production guys more than they were for the citizens of Delta.”