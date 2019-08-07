More than 400 tickets issued during long weekend blitz: Hamilton police

Hamilton police warned they would crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders during the Civic Holiday long weekend, and they did just that.
Police say they handed out 425 tickets during the August 2 to 5 driving blitz, 375 of which were for speeding.
They also handed out 50 tickets for aggressive driving.
