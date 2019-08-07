Investigation into serious Enfield-area train crash could take months: TSB

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says it could take several months to complete an investigation into the collision between a CN train and an SUV in Oakfield last week.

The collision happened on July 29 just after 11:30 a.m. at a private crossing near the Oakfield Golf Course. The SUV was hit by the train, sending it several metres into the dense brush.

A woman inside the SUV was seriously injured and airlifted to hospital. A younger girl, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was injured but managed to free herself from the wreck and find help.

The train was travelling about 80 km/h when it struck the SUV.

The area has several cottages and lakefront homes that are accessible by a private crossing, which does not have warning lights or barriers.

The TSB says this type of investigation typically takes up to 200 days to complete.

The investigation, they say, will provide some analysis, but does not include recommendations or findings.

