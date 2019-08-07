Oshawa dog takes bite out of crime after pair tries to rob its owner

It looks like dogs really can be a man’s best friend.

In Oshawa, a dog came to the rescue of a man after police say two men attempted to steal his gold dental grill.

The attempted robbery happened on Park Street South at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Police say two men were inside a home when a fight broke out between the two men and the homeowner.

“That’s when one of the suspects pulled a gun on the victim,” says George Tudos with Durham Regional Police.

Police say they demanded the victim hand over his gold dental grill. During the struggle, the man’s dog jumped up and bit one of the suspects.

“The dog bit him and chased the men, scaring them away from the residence,” says Tudos.

The pair were arrested nearby by on-duty police officers in the area. Investigators also found a replica firearm near the home. One of the suspects was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Police say that it was an isolated incident and the parties were known to each other.

Jordon Ford, 20, and 23-year-old Nathan Linden-Gaskin, both of Oshawa, face a number of charges. Both were charged with robbery, use of imitation firearm, weapons dangerous. They were both held for a bail hearing.

