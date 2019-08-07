Brantford man faces drug charges after traffic stop in downtown Hamilton

Hamilton police say a “pro-active traffic stop” downtown late Tuesday night turned up illicit drugs, money and prohibited weapons.

Officers made the stop when they saw a man and a woman “acting in a suspicious manner” near Caroline and Jackson Street West.

After the man entered the driver’s side of a nearby Volkswagen Jetta, police executed the traffic stop. After running the plates of the Jetta, they found the car belonged to a Brantford driver suspended by the Ministry of Transportation.

Further investigation revealed a court order that prohibited the man from being in the company of the woman he was with.

The 36-year old from Brantford was then arrested for that violation. Police say a subsequent search of his person and the knapsack he was carrying turned up two prohibited weapons, including brass knuckles, and illegal drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and oxycodone.

The accused faces 12 charges related to possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of illicit drugs, multiple instances of failing to comply with recognizance and driving while under suspension.

The vehicle seized is expected to be turned over to the registered owner.

