Charges withdrawn against teen accused in St. Michael’s College School case
TORONTO – Sexual assault charges against a teen from a private school in Toronto have been withdrawn.
The boy had faced two sex assault charges and one assault charge related to an alleged incident at St. Michael’s College School last November.
READ MORE: St. Michael’s College School scandal prompts dialogue at Toronto private schools
The Crown says after a comprehensive review of the case, there isn’t a reasonable prospect for conviction and all three charges were withdrawn.
Six other students at the all-boys Catholic school still face charges related to two alleged sexual assaults and one alleged assault related to one of the school’s football teams.
READ MORE: St. Michael’s College releases timeline of events amid assault investigation, 8 students expelled
Police have said the alleged incidents all took place on school grounds last fall.
The incidents led to the expulsion of all seven students as well as the resignation of the school’s top two officials.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.