Edmonton Prospects prepare for Okotoks Dawgs after gruelling stretch of games to get into playoffs

On Tuesday, the playoff-bound Edmonton Prospects were back where they’ve been spending an awful lot of time lately: RE/MAX Field in Edmonton.

The Western Canadian Baseball League team is preparing for Game 1 of their playoff series against the first-place Okotoks Dawgs just one day after clinching a playoff spot with a win over the Brooks Bombers.

Watch below: (From Aug. 5, 2019) The Edmonton Prospects beat the Brooks Bombers on Monday to earn a spot in the 2019 WCBL playoffs. Quinn Phillips has a recap of the game.

The victory marked the team’s seventh straight win and most of those came in quick succession. Because of rain resulting in a number of games being postponed this summer, the Prospects’ game on Monday marked their sixth game in just three days as they played a number of makeup games.

“It was crazy,” said 19-year-old Pierce Blohowiak, a Prospects outfielder from Wisconsin. “It was a lot of fun.

“I don’t think too many people thought we could pull it off, but we did. Going into that seventh game, it was pretty surreal.”

The demanding stretch of time the team spent on the baseball diamond was highlighted by a triple-header the team played on Saturday.

“I think the excitement… continuing playing ball, is kind of outweighing the soreness and the fatigue that we’re all experiencing,” outfielder Travis Hunt said on Tuesday.

The team’s best-of-three series against the Dawgs gets underway Thursday in Okotoks.

“We will have a little bit of positive vibes for sure but I know the other team — Okotoks — well,” said Prospects manager Jordan Blundell. “I’ve got a lot of respect for those guys. They’ll be ready for us [and] they know we’re ready.

“I know they won’t come into that series taking us lightly.”

Game 2 of the series will see the Prospects return to Edmonton to host the Dawgs at RE/MAX Field on Friday.