Red-hot Edmonton Prospects clinch spot in Western Canadian Baseball League playoffs
The Edmonton Prospects clinched a spot in the 2019 Western Canadian Baseball League playoffs on Monday with a 12-7 victory over the Brooks Bombers at RE/MAX Field.
Because of rain resulting in a number of games being postponed this summer, the Prospects’ win on Monday marked their sixth game in just three days as they played a number of makeup games.
Monday’s game was the Prospects’ last before the post-season. The club finished its regular season with seven straight wins and a 29-27 record.
Pitcher Zac Harrington was credited with the win for Edmonton on Monday. He struck out four batters and only allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings and was named player of the game.
Outfielder Travis Hunt led the way offensively for the Prospects with three hits, three RBIs and two runs.
