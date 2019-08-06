Sports
August 6, 2019 12:26 am
Updated: August 6, 2019 12:37 am

Red-hot Edmonton Prospects clinch spot in Western Canadian Baseball League playoffs

By Online journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The Edmonton Prospects beat the Brooks Bombers on Monday to earn a spot in the 2019 WCBL playoffs. Quinn Phillips has a recap of the game.

The Edmonton Prospects clinched a spot in the 2019 Western Canadian Baseball League playoffs on Monday with a 12-7 victory over the Brooks Bombers at RE/MAX Field.

Because of rain resulting in a number of games being postponed this summer, the Prospects’ win on Monday marked their sixth game in just three days as they played a number of makeup games.

Monday’s game was the Prospects’ last before the post-season. The club finished its regular season with seven straight wins and a 29-27 record.

Pitcher Zac Harrington was credited with the win for Edmonton on Monday. He struck out four batters and only allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings and was named player of the game.

Outfielder Travis Hunt led the way offensively for the Prospects with three hits, three RBIs and two runs.

