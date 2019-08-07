Rick Zamperin: ‘El K’ will lead Blue Jays during MLB Players’ Weekend

Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays have certainly gone through some trying times over the last couple of years — 2019 included.

You’ve watched the team plummet towards the bottom of the standings and saw the franchise part ways with fan favourite pitchers Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez at this year’s MLB trade deadline.

And now you’ll soon be cheering for players like El K, Biggy, Toco and 100 Miles Giles. But, to be honest, that’s a good thing.

Those are the nicknames some of your favourite Blue Jays players will be sporting on their jerseys as part of the annual Players Weekend from Aug. 23-25.

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball revealed the list of every player’s nickname as well as each team’s Players’ Weekend Ambassador.

READ MORE: Top Blue Jays prospect refuses to be outworked

Rookie Vladimir Guerrero Junior — nicknamed El K (short for The Kid) — is Toronto’s ambassador, a natural choice since he is now without question the face of the franchise.

Thirty players, one representing each Major League Club, have been named #PlayersWeekend Ambassadors and will take the team-lead in championing the initiative and their teammates’ efforts. Here is the complete list: pic.twitter.com/UPRCWw8LV5 — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) August 6, 2019

The league is doing away with the flashy coloured uniforms, opting instead to go with a simpler black or white look, and will also relax its pregame restrictions on cellphones prior to the games by encouraging players to use social media right up until the national anthem.

The only downside to this year’s Players’ Weekend is that the Jays will be playing in Seattle that weekend, although I’m sure thousands of Canadians will make the trek across the B.C.-Washington border to take in the game at T-Mobile Park.

Yeah, we’d freak out if we were this kid too. #BiggerThanBaseball pic.twitter.com/fMVVSEOgAN — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 6, 2019

Blue Jays Players’ Weekend nicknames:

Bo Bichette: BO

Cavan Biggio: BIGGY

Buddy Boshers: BUDDY

Brandon Drury: B DRU

Derek Fisher: FISHER

Wilmer Font: FONKY

Freddy Galvis: TOCO

Sam Gaviglio: SAMMY G

Ken Giles: 100 MILES GILES

Randal Grichuk: GRICH

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: #PIÑAPOWER JR.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: EL K

Teoscar Hernandez: MR. SEEDS

Danny Jansen: JANO

Derek Law: LAWDOG

Tim Mayza: MAYZ

Reese McGuire: PIECES

Thomas Pannone: LIL G

Sean Reid-Foley: SR-F

Justin Shafer: SHAF

Justin Smoak: MOAKEY

Brock Stewart: BEEF STEW

Trent Thornton: BUTTERS

Jacob Waguespack: WAGUESPACK

WATCH: (July 2, 2019) Nova Scotia man’s dying wish to see Toronto Blue Jays granted