Kingston Krossfire Midgets are off to the provincials with the right attitude

The best young lacrosse players in the province will be in Whitby this weekend (Aug. 9 to 11) for the Ontario Midget Provincial Championships at the Iroquois Park Sports Centre.

For only the second time in the team’s history, the Kingston Krossfire will compete at the ‘B’ level of competition.

“Were normally a ‘C’ team but we’ve played so well this season we decided to promote ourselves and see what we can do at the ‘B’ level,” said Krossfire captain Braeden Niemy.

Kingston has won the provincial ‘D’ and ‘C’ titles in the past. But they would like nothing better than to win a ‘B’ championship against some of the better teams in Ontario.

“It will be a challenge,” Niemy continued.

“When we’re on, we play some great lacrosse, so consistency will be the key this weekend. At the ‘B’ level, our mistakes will come back to haunt us.”

The Krossfire has enjoyed a successful regular season. They played a series of exhibition and tournament games against ‘B’ level competition and fared quite well.

“We’ve really improved this season and look forward to the provincial tournament,” said the team’s leading scorer Blake Maracle.

The 16-year-old forward from Tyendinaga says they’re regarded as underdogs, which motivates them even more.

“Nobody is giving us a chance but we believe we can compete,” continued Maracle.

“This may be the last year of lacrosse for many of us, so we want to go out as winners. We know there’s some stiff competition, but if we play up to our capabilities we should be able to win a few games and qualify for the playoff round.”

WATCH: (Aug. 7, 2018) The Kingston Krossfire Midgets look forward to the provincial lacrosse championships