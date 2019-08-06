Dayton authorities confirm shooter had ‘violent ideations’ during update

Authorities provided an update on the Dayton, Ohio mass shooting on Tuesday, confirming at a news conference that shooter Connor Betts had “expressed a desire to commit a mass shooting.”

Dayton police chief Richard Biehl confirmed that they had obtained further evidence on Betts, revealing that he had an obsession with “violent ideations” prior to the shooting.

READ MORE: Dayton shooter Connor Betts was suspended for creating a ‘hit list:’ former classmates

“Subsequent material has revealed an orientation toward violent ideologies which elevates this case to one of federal interest,” said Biehl, who confirmed that the FBI had joined the investigation.

“Thus the FBI will be taking a central role in certain aspects of this case while the Dayton police department continues to focus on the homicide investigation.”

Betts, 24, killed nine people and injured 27 more on Sunday, including his own sister.

WATCH: FBI says they have not found evidence showing Dayton shooting was racially motivated

Officials still did not know why Betts specifically targeted Dayton, but they did confirm it was not racially motivated.

“We have not found anything that indicates that it is a racial motivation at this time,” said FBI special agent Todd Wickerham during the conference.

READ MORE: 9 killed, 27 injured in Ohio during second mass shooting in U.S. within 24 hours

A high school classmates of the gunman told the Associated Press that he was suspended from school years ago for compiling a “hit list” and “rape list.”

The Dayton attack was the second mass shooting in the U.S. within 24 hours. The first was in El Paso, Texas, in which 22 people were killed Saturday.

WATCH: FBI say Dayton shooter sought out violent ideologies

— With files from the Associated Press