Guelph Chamber of Commerce names new president and CEO

The Guelph Chamber of Commerce has named a member of their board of directors as the organization’s new president and CEO.

Shakiba Shayani will take over the position left vacant by Kithio Mwanzia, who left the chamber in March.

Chair of the board of directors Melanie Lang said Shayani was selected after an extensive search.

“The process was thoughtful and thorough to ensure the selected candidate could implement our strategic plan and lead the chamber through our growth goals,” she said in a statement.

I’m really looking forward to this exciting new opportunity and to continue to serve the #Guelph community! https://t.co/QG1pULddws — Shakiba Shayani (@shakiba_s) August 6, 2019

Shayani has served a term on the board of directors and has been the director of community investment at the United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin for the last six years.

“I am honoured and thrilled about this opportunity,” she said in a statement.

“I look forward to working alongside a dedicated board and staff team and serve my hometown.”

Shayani is a long-time resident of the Royal City and a University of Guelph alumnus.

