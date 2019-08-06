Cannibal Corpse announces North American fall tour, 6 Canadian dates
Cannibal Corpse have just announced an all-new North American tour, set to sweep the continent this fall.
On Oct. 20, the death metal icons will kick off the 32-date trek in Houston, Texas, before finishing things off in Tampa, Fla.
Along the way, the Hammer Smashed Face headbangers will play six Canadian cities: Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, London, Toronto and Montreal.
Cannibal Corpse recently wrapped up their stint with Slayer on their final tour — stopping by in Ottawa last May — but this time around, they’re playing their own headlining sets.
Metal outfits Thy Art is Murder and Perdition Temple are joining the tour as special guests and main opening acts.
The tour comes in support of their critically-acclaimed 2017 album, Red Before Black.
Aside from Montreal, it’s been more than three years since Cannibal Corpse have played any of the newly-scheduled Canadian cities. For London, Ont., however, it’s been well over two decades.
The American band were making headlines back in December when guitarist Pat O’Brien was arrested following an extremely bizarre sequence of alleged criminal activities in his Northdale, Fla. neighbourhood.
The 54-year-old faced multiple charges of aggravated assault and burglary. He was released on Dec. 14 after paying only a US$50,000 bond.
On how the band feels about bringing O’Brien back to their ranks, frontman George “Corpsegrinder” Fischer recently spoke to Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta on The Jasta Show podcast.
“We love him,” said Corpsegrinder.
“We want him back. But when I saw him in the court with the vest, dude, I cried.”
Corpsegrinder, 50, continued: “He’s got a road ahead of him still with legal issues, and that’s out of our hands. We support him 100 per cent; we’re behind him 100 percent.”
“We wish the best for him and we’re just waiting to see,” the singer concluded.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. ET.
Additional updates and information can be found through the official Cannibal Corpse website.
Cannibal Corpse North American tour dates
** All Canadian dates have been bolded **
Oct. 20 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
Oct. 21 – Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Live
Oct. 22 – Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live
Oct. 24 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Pressroom
Oct. 25 – Ventura, Calif. @ The Ventura Theater
Oct. 26 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
Oct. 27 – Reno, Nev. @ Cargo
Oct. 28 – Boise, Ida. @ Knitting Factory
Oct. 29 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
Oct. 30 – Vancouver, B.C. @ The Vogue Theatre
Nov. 1 – Edmonton, Alta. @ Union Hall
Nov. 2 – Calgary, Alta. @ MacEwan Ballroom
Nov. 5 – Boulder, Colo. @ The Boulder Theater
Nov. 6 – Fort Collins, Colo. @ Hodi’s Half Note
Nov. 7 – Omaha, N.E. @ The Waiting Room
Nov. 8 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
Nov. 9 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s
Nov. 10 – Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theatre
Nov. 12 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Nov. 13 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall
Nov. 14 – London, Ont. @ London Music Hall
Nov. 15 – Toronto, Ont. @ Opera House
Nov. 16 – Montreal, Que. @ M Telus
Nov. 17 – Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground
Nov. 18 – Boston, Mass. @ The Royale
Nov. 20 – Providence, R.I. @ Fete Ballroom
Nov. 21 – New Haven, Conn. @ Toad’s Place
Nov. 22 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw
Nov. 23 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Nov. 24 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA
Nov. 26 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
Nov. 27 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
