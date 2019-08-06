Cannibal Corpse announces North American fall tour, 6 Canadian dates

Cannibal Corpse have just announced an all-new North American tour, set to sweep the continent this fall.

On Oct. 20, the death metal icons will kick off the 32-date trek in Houston, Texas, before finishing things off in Tampa, Fla.

Along the way, the Hammer Smashed Face headbangers will play six Canadian cities: Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, London, Toronto and Montreal.

Cannibal Corpse recently wrapped up their stint with Slayer on their final tour — stopping by in Ottawa last May — but this time around, they’re playing their own headlining sets.

Metal outfits Thy Art is Murder and Perdition Temple are joining the tour as special guests and main opening acts.

The tour comes in support of their critically-acclaimed 2017 album, Red Before Black.

Aside from Montreal, it’s been more than three years since Cannibal Corpse have played any of the newly-scheduled Canadian cities. For London, Ont., however, it’s been well over two decades.

The American band were making headlines back in December when guitarist Pat O’Brien was arrested following an extremely bizarre sequence of alleged criminal activities in his Northdale, Fla. neighbourhood.

The 54-year-old faced multiple charges of aggravated assault and burglary. He was released on Dec. 14 after paying only a US$50,000 bond.

On how the band feels about bringing O’Brien back to their ranks, frontman George “Corpsegrinder” Fischer recently spoke to Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta on The Jasta Show podcast.

“We love him,” said Corpsegrinder.

“We want him back. But when I saw him in the court with the vest, dude, I cried.”

Corpsegrinder, 50, continued: “He’s got a road ahead of him still with legal issues, and that’s out of our hands. We support him 100 per cent; we’re behind him 100 percent.”

“We wish the best for him and we’re just waiting to see,” the singer concluded.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. ET.

Additional updates and information can be found through the official Cannibal Corpse website.

Cannibal Corpse North American tour dates

** All Canadian dates have been bolded **

Oct. 20 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Oct. 21 – Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Live

Oct. 22 – Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

Oct. 24 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Pressroom

Oct. 25 – Ventura, Calif. @ The Ventura Theater

Oct. 26 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Oct. 27 – Reno, Nev. @ Cargo

Oct. 28 – Boise, Ida. @ Knitting Factory

Oct. 29 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Oct. 30 – Vancouver, B.C. @ The Vogue Theatre

Nov. 1 – Edmonton, Alta. @ Union Hall

Nov. 2 – Calgary, Alta. @ MacEwan Ballroom

Nov. 5 – Boulder, Colo. @ The Boulder Theater

Nov. 6 – Fort Collins, Colo. @ Hodi’s Half Note

Nov. 7 – Omaha, N.E. @ The Waiting Room

Nov. 8 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

Nov. 9 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s

Nov. 10 – Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theatre

Nov. 12 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Nov. 13 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

Nov. 14 – London, Ont. @ London Music Hall

Nov. 15 – Toronto, Ont. @ Opera House

Nov. 16 – Montreal, Que. @ M Telus

Nov. 17 – Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground

Nov. 18 – Boston, Mass. @ The Royale

Nov. 20 – Providence, R.I. @ Fete Ballroom

Nov. 21 – New Haven, Conn. @ Toad’s Place

Nov. 22 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw

Nov. 23 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Nov. 24 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA

Nov. 26 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

Nov. 27 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

