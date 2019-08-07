Winnipeg Ice teams up with 680 CJOB for broadcast rights

The city’s newest hockey team signed an agreement Wednesday that gives 680 CJOB the exclusive broadcast rights for the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice for the next five years.

The deal also includes the broadcast rights for the Winnipeg Blues of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

Starting this hockey season, all Winnipeg Ice games will stream on CJOB.com. Additionally, almost all Saturday and Sunday games will be broadcast live on 680 CJOB.

“There has been a lot of excitement leading up to the Ice’s first season in Winnipeg,” said Matt Cockell, the team’s president and GM.

“The partnership with 680 CJOB is an opportunity for the Ice to align with an organization that is also focused on community and grassroots engagement.”

Ice fans will also be able to tune in for player profiles and exclusive interviews throughout the season, and see highlights on Global Winnipeg newscasts.

It's official! We love the Winnipeg Ice, and they will be on CJOB this season! pic.twitter.com/IppEPEkjWX — 680 CJOB (@680CJOB) August 7, 2019

Kelly Moore, 680 CJOB’s sports director, called the Ice a first-class operation.

“Between the RINK Training Centre, the renovation of their temporary home at Wayne Fleming Arena on the U of M campus, and the recent purchase of the MJHL Winnipeg Blues as a development team, how can you not be pumped about a partnership of this calibre?”

Brant Hilton is returning as the voice of the Ice for the third consecutive season, while Bill Burfoot is returning to the mic as the voice of the Blues for the fourth straight season.

“The energy and anticipation surrounding the Ice’s first season in Winnipeg is palpable, and we are proud to be part of it,” said Brent Williamson, 680 CJOB’s Program Director.

“We believe this partnership showcases our commitment to the community and local sports in Winnipeg, and we look forward to working with the Winnipeg ICE team and staff.”

The Ice season opener will take place on Friday, Sept. 20 on the road against the Brandon Wheat Kings at 7:30 p.m. at Westoba Place.

The season opener and the home opener will both be broadcast live on 680 CJOB.

The Winnipeg Blues’ first game will be Friday, Sept. 20 on the road against the Portage Terriers at 7:30 p.m. at Stride Place.

BREAKING: The Winnipeg ICE and Corus Entertainment

Inc. signed an agreement today that gives @680CJOB the exclusive broadcast rights for the Winnipeg ICE for the next five years! Details➡️ https://t.co/1Qihem7myW pic.twitter.com/TPIsrT9g2I — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) August 7, 2019

