Winnipeg Ice add Josh Green to their coaching staff

The Winnipeg Ice have added a second assistant to their coaching staff for the coming Western Hockey League season, with the hiring of former NHLer and Manitoba Moose forward Josh Green. The 41 year old Camrose native wrapped up a 20 year professional playing career in 2017 and spent last winter as an assistant coach with the MJHL Winnipeg Blues.

Green’s 20 year professional career began with the Los Angeles Kings who selected him in the second round of the 1996 NHL draft when the Camrose, Alta. native was playing for the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers. He also spent time with the New York Islanders, Edmonton, New York Rangers, Washington, Calgary, Vancouver, and Anaheim before finishing his career overseas in Austria, Sweden, and Finland.

Green joins a coaching staff headed up by Winnipegger James Patrick who is returning for a third year at the helm of the Ice after 11 seasons as an NHL assistant in Buffalo and Dallas.

Before that, James played 21 seasons in the NHL with the New York Rangers, Hartford Whalers, Calgary Flames, and Buffalo Sabres before ending his 22-year pro career with Frankfurt of the German League.

Under Patrick, the Ice have gone 40-83-17.

“We are thrilled to have Josh join our coaching staff,” said Patrick in a team issued news release.

“Josh’s extensive playing career and passion for skill development will be a great resource for our players, in particular our young forwards.”

Also working behind the Ice bench for a third straight season is former NHL defenceman Jon Klemm who played 773 NHL games during a 17 year pro career. The 49-year-old from Cranbrook, B.C. spent a decade in the Quebec-Colorado organization and picked up two Stanley Cup championships with the Avalanche in 1996 and 2001.

Klemm also played for Chicago, Dallas and the Los Angeles Kings. After retiring he returned to his junior team in Spokane — who he helped win a Memorial Cup in 1991 — and served as an assistant coach for 4 seasons.

Ice president, general manager, and governor, Matt Cockell, is heading into his third season with the team, along with director of scouting/hockey operations Jake Heisinger.

The Ice have also also announced the hiring of the following additions to the hockey operations staff for 2019-20:

Mel Davidson (consultant).

Jon Cara (skating & skills coach).

Ryan Cyr (director, goalie development).

Dan Ferguson (goalie coach).

Dr. Jeff Leiter (director, sports science & performance).

Darris Hardern (athletic therapist, strength & conditioning coach).

Dr. AdrienneLeslie-Toogood (director, mental performance).

Henry Dueck (team chaplain).

Raylin Kirsch (education advisor).

Sherryann Clark (education advisor).

Ryan Guenter (scout).

“We undertook an extensive process during the off-season to determine our needs moving forward and identify the resources that would put our players in the best possible position

to succeed,” said Cockell in a news release.

“We are excited about the quality of people and collective experience joining our staff.”

The Ice will be announcing details of their upcoming training camp in the next few weeks as they prepare for their WHL regular season opener on Friday, September 20 in Brandon.