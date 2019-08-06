Toddler hospitalized after incident at Greater Vancouver Zoo

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) was deployed to the Greater Vancouver Zoo in Aldergrove after a toddler was hospitalized after an alleged interaction with an animal.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment could not confirm the type of animal involved, but said the COS was preparing a statement on the incident.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said paramedics were called to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, including two critical care teams and an air ambulance.

It said one patient was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The age of the child remains unclear.

Global News has requested comment from the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

