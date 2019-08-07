Ed Tait’s Five Things for Bombers versus Stampeders on Thursday night

Just two weeks after a showdown in Hamilton for CFL bragging rights, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers face a challenge for supremacy within their own division when they host the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday at 7:30 p.m at IG Field.

Both teams are sitting at 5-2, along with the Tiger Cats, going into week nine of the schedule, so it is the quintessential four-pointer in the case of the Bombers and Stamps. Bob Irving and the broadcast crew of Doug Brown, Ed Tait, Greg Mackling, and Christian Aumell will be in the IG Field tail gate area to break it all down starting at 5:30 p.m. on 680 CJOB.

READ MORE: O’Shea, Steinauer saw each other continuing on together as CFL coaches

To quench your thirst for knowledge between now and then- we present our weekly helping of Ed Tait’s Five Things.

The Bombers will attempt to get their mojo back this week at home in a battle for first place in the West Division against the defending Grey-Cup champion Stampeders. Worth noting for fans: the 50/50 draw Thursday night will start at $100,000, with the winner taking home half of the total funds. It’s also Military Appreciation Night and the band Crown Lands will be featured at halftime as part of the Concert Series.

The tailgate area opens at 5:30 p.m. with a pre-game special of $10 for a hot dog and a tallboy can of Budweiser or Bud Light. Thursday’s game kicks off an important stretch for the Bombers, who now have five straight games against West Division opponents. After this meeting with the Stamps, the Bombers will host B.C. next Thursday, followed by road games in Edmonton, then Regina for the Labour Day Classic, with the Saskatchewan Roughriders then in Winnipeg a week later for the Banjo Bowl. The Bombers are 3-0 at home this year and 2-0 versus the West Division. Bombers offensive workhorse Andrew Harris leads the CFL in rushing with 646 yards through seven games. He has won the last two league rushing titles. Matt Nichols, meanwhile, leads the CFL with 14 touchdown passes. The Bombers and Stampeders have posted the two best regular-season records in the CFL dating back to 2016. Calgary is a remarkable 46-13-2 over that span, while Winnipeg is 38-23. The Stampeders got some good news this week as star quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has returned to practice. Calgary hasn’t officially ruled him out for Thursday’s game, but he hasn’t seen action since hurting his pectoral muscle in June. Nick Arbuckle has been solid in relief of Mitchell, as the Stamps have gone 4-1 with him at the controls.

Next: The Bombers are home again Aug. 15 against the B.C. Lions.

FYI: Fans seeking tickets should call 204-784-7448 or visit bluebombers.com/tickets.

Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcast or Google Play