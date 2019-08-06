Some El Paso lawmakers, residents say Trump isn’t welcome after mass shooting

El Paso, Texas, Mayor Dee Margo said he’s “already getting emails and phone calls” about welcoming U.S. President Donald Trump to town as the city grapples with a mass shooting at a Walmart store that left 22 dead and many others injured.

The visit has drawn opposition from Democratic lawmakers and some El Paso residents, who say Trump isn’t welcome because of his past anti-immigrant rhetoric.

“From my perspective, he is not welcome here. He should not come here while we are in mourning,” El Paso congresswoman Rep. Veronica Escobar, the first Latina to represent her district, told MSNBC on Monday.

“I would encourage the president’s staff members to have him do a little self-reflection. I would encourage them to show him his own words and his actions at the rallies.”

Escobar previously took on Trump for his immigration policy and his denigration of Mexicans as rapists. In June 2018, she and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke led protests against Trump’s family separation policy.

O’Rourke, who is from El Paso, echoed the disapproval.

This president, who helped create the hatred that made Saturday's tragedy possible, should not come to El Paso. We do not need more division. We need to heal. He has no place here. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 5, 2019

“This president, who helped create the hatred that made Saturday’s tragedy possible, should not come to El Paso,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We do not need more division. We need to heal. He has no place here.”

She later said she would not attend Trump’s visit to the city on Wednesday unless she had “the opportunity to talk directly to him.”

She said she would tell the president: “I need you to acknowledge that you’ve dehumanized people who are good and equal to all of us. And you need to rehumanize everyone.”

O’Rourke, meanwhile, joined a number of Democrats who on Monday accused the president of fostering an environment of hate that led to the shootings. They angrily renewed their calls for his defeat next year.

“He’s been racist from Day 1 — before Day 1, when he was questioning whether Barack Obama was born in the United States,” he said.

“He’s trafficked in this stuff from the very beginning, and we are reaping right now what he has sown and what his supporters in Congress have sown. We have to put a stop to it.”

There are indications Trump will also visit Dayton, Ohio, where a mass shooting that killed nine people took place less than 24 hours after the El Paso massacre.

The White House hasn’t announced the trip, but the Federal Aviation Administration has advised pilots of a presidential visit that day to both El Paso and Dayton.

In response to the weekend mass shootings, Trump declared the acts barbaric crimes “against all humanity” and called for unity to respond to an epidemic of gun violence.

He blamed mental illness and video games but made no mention of more limits on the firearms that can be sold in the U.S.

Trump said he wanted legislation providing “strong background checks” for gun users, though he has reneged on previous promises along that line after mass attacks.

“We vow to act with urgent resolve,” Trump said as the death toll from the shootings in El Paso and Dayton reached 31 late Monday.

At the White House, Trump declared: “In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy.”

He said he had directed the FBI to examine steps to identify and address domestic terrorism.

“These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America,” he said.

Police have zeroed in on a racist screed posted online before the Texas shooting to try to link it to the suspect.

The anti-immigrant writing that police were working to link to the alleged perpetrator, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, mirrored some of Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric.

