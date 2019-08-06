Nova Scotia to improve, develop new trails across the province

The Nova Scotia government announced Tuesday an investment of more than $972,000 in 29 trail development projects that will help promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

“Trails connect us to our communities, allow us to explore nature and support healthy and active lifestyles,” said Minister of Lands and Forestry Iain Rankin, on behalf of Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine, in a press release.

“These investments will help improve and expand our province’s broad network of trails so Nova Scotians and visitors can enjoy all they have to offer.”

The Beechville-Lakeside-Timberlea Rails to Trails group received $12,000 to replace aging culverts as part of the funding.

“This year, we had a culvert collapse due to the extremely rainy spring, and the funding is allowing us to repair this area and keep the trail open,” said Jill Campbell-Miller, co-chair of the Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Rails to Trails Association.

According to the press release, the investments were made through the Recreational Trail Expansion Grant Program, which helps community groups, municipalities and not-for-profit organizations develop new trails and make capital and infrastructure upgrades to existing trails.

There are 29 organizations listed on the Trail Funding Program’s website, which received grants, including Annapolis Valley Ridge Runners, Antigonish Hiking and Biking Trails Association and Bay to Bay Trail Association.