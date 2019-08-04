Toronto police release photo of man and woman wanted in downtown stabbing investigation
Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman wanted in a stabbing investigation.
Police said the two individuals got into an argument with a 21-year-old man at 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Lower Simcoe Street and Bremner Boulevard.
Following the argument, police allege the male suspect followed the 21-year-old man and stabbed him several times before the two suspects fled the scene.
Paramedics rushed the victim in serious condition to hospital.
The female suspect is described a story white, about five feet, eight inches tall with a slim build and in her mid-to-late 20s. She has long brown straight hair and was wearing a Blue Jays tank top, blue jeans and white sandals.
The male suspect is described as black, six feet tall with a muscular build in his mid to late 20s. He has short black hair with a black beard and was wearing a tan polo shirt, baggy blue jeans, tan boots and carrying a black shoulder bag.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 52 Division at 416-808-5200.
