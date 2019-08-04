Kelowna Rockets star Nolan Foote wows crowds at summer showcase

Kelowna Rockets’ forward Nolan Foote dazzled at the World Junior Summer Showcase in Plymouth, Mich., this week.

Foote, who was selected 27th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in this year’s NHL Entry Draft, lit the lamp twice in three games and notched four assists in total.

Half of Foote’s points came in an impressive outing against the Everett Silvertips, when he scored glove side on netminder Dustin Wolfe.

That goal gave Canada a two-goal advantage. The team went on to win the game 4-1, with Foote tallying two helpers in his three-point night.

On Friday, Foote helped out with an assist on a deflected goal by Connor McMichael during a five-on-three powerplay against Sweden.

Team Canada lost its final game of the Sumer Showcase 5-3 to the United States.

In that game, Foote was able to tuck in a backhand behind U.S. goaltender Spencer Knight just under a minute into the second stanza.

Team Canada will play at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic. The tournament begins on Boxing Day.