Kingston’s Princess Street Promenade draws thousands

It really has become a Kingston staple of summer.

The Princess Street Promenade took place on Saturday and thousands of people flocked to downtown to check out the event.

The Promenade transforms the stretch of Princess between Division and Ontario streets into a lively, fun, pedestrian mall.

Amy Zurrer, projects manager with Downtown Kingston, which organizes the nearly day-long get together, said the event works because Kingston has a “true community spirit.”

“We have over 80 businesses throughout Princess Street that are participating,” she said. “We also have near 60 community groups that are involved as well.”

Zurrer says the event works because the entire downtown gets involved and it breathes life into an already busy downtown core.

There seemed to be something for everyone on Saturday.

There was certainly no lack of music as individuals and groups performed for the big crowds. You could get your sweat on with some cross-fit training or slow things down with tai chi.

And young and old were able to throw plastic curling stones as Kingston gets ready to host next year’s Brier.

WAFFLES Community Robotics attracted hundreds of people to its display. Eden Bibic, a mentor with the organization, says that being a part of the event definitely helps with the club’s visibility.

“It’s great for recruiting. We’re always looking for people to join our group. It’s a really great way to interact with the community and get the word out about our team.”

The city of Kingston was well represented with numerous displays and exhibits, including a bus from Kingston Transit and a fire truck from Kingston Fire and Rescue.

Charity also played a part on the day. Tommy’s Restaurant hosted its annual motorcycle wash where, for a $10 minimum donation, you could help the Partners in Mission Food Bank.

The Promenade ran from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.