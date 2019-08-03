‘She brought up an amazing child’: Triston Reece remembered by Halifax community he called home

With children’s laughter and the smell of barbecue flowing through the air, memories of a young man taken from a community that cherished him were discussed, praised and honoured.

“Triston’s death is not going to go in vain. We want more togetherness. We want to learn how to talk about things, instead of using violence, to come to the answer because it’s not the answer,” said Chriselle Ellison, a family friend of Triston Reece.

“There’s no answer when you use violence, absolutely none.”

READ MORE: Well-known football player dies in Halifax’s first homicide of 2019

A celebration of Reece’s life was organized by one of his best friends, Trayvone Clayton.

The young man wanted to hold an event for the community he and Reece grew up in — a place that’s only grown closer in the face of tragedy.

“He cared about his community, he cared about his family, he cared about his friends, and right now I feel like he’s the one inside of me, making me fully committed to this kind of stuff and pushing me forward,” Clayton said.

“So, right now he’s with me, he’s with all of us.”

On July 26, Reece was shot and killed near Joseph Howe Drive in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police are still investigating the homicide and since then, an outpouring of support has rolled in for Reece’s mother, Dale.

“It’s been heartbreaking because you have Triston’s mom who’s standing around us like a soldier — wiping our tears, holding us, hugging us, welcoming everybody into her house,” Ellison said.

“And she has no answers and she still is holding herself together, so she’s making her community strong, truly strong. She’s amazing. She brought up an amazing child.”

WATCH: Halifax community reacts to homicide of well-known football player

Reece was a standout athlete who channelled his talents into the sport of football.

Clayton wants people to remember his friend for his leadership and “heart of gold” traits.

“He’s someone who cared. He cared for everything,” Clayton said. “If you needed that help, he would take his shirt off his back and put it on you.”

The community of Uniacke Square has always been known as being tight-knit, but many of its members were beaming with pride as they spoke about the unity they’ve experienced in the wake of the loss of one of their own.

“I think the most important thing is the community’s been there for each other,” said community member Kate Macdonald.

“I think that people have been moving in the spirit of love and that’s actually kind of the goal, that’s what we’re trying to get out of this.”