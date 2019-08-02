Broken window shuts down portion of Barrington Street

Several broken windows at a downtown Halifax highrise closed off a portion of Barrington Street on Friday.

A portion of the major thoroughfare between George Street and Duke Street was closed to all traffic as glass from 1791 Barrington Street rained down on vehicles.

It’s not clear what caused the broken window, but Halifax Regional Police expect the area to be closed to all traffic for a period of time.

More to come…

