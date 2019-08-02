What’s open and closed for Natal Day in Halifax

Happy 124th Birthday Nova Scotia! The province celebrates its “birth” on Monday, August 5 this year, and that means some business and services will be closed.

Here’s what you need to know.

Groceries

Most grocery stores — such as Sobey’s and Atlantic Superstore — will be open on Monday but may be operating on reduced hours. Those will vary from store to store, so make sure to check your local location.

Pete’s Frootique will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their Halifax location while their Bedford location is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Halifax Seaport Farmers Market will be open for their regular hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Liquor

NSLC stores throughout the municipality will be open but will be operating on limited hours. Check out the NSLC website to find a specific store’s hours.

Bishop’s Cellar, Propeller Brewing Company, RockHead Wine and Beer Market will all be open for their regular hours.

Shopping

Mic Mac Mall, the Halifax Shopping Centre, Dartmouth Crossing and Sunnyside Mall will all be operating on reduce hours on Monday. All will be open between 12:00 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Municipal services

All branches of the Halifax Public Library will be closed on Sunday.

Many municipal recreation facilities will be closed on Natal Day. Check online for information on the hours of a specific facility.

Halifax Harbour Bridges (HHB) say two lanes of the MacKay Bridge will be closed from 7:00 p.m. on Aug. 2 until 5:30 a.m., on Aug. 6, as they plan to resurface the two Dartmouth-bound lanes.

That means HHB will not be hosting the Natal Day parade or any of the other bridge-related events this year.

Halifax Transit will operate on holiday service on Monday, along with a 15-minute Alderney Ferry service throughout the long weekend.

Halifax Tranist will be offering the special service between 12:15 p.m. and 11:45 p.m., on Saturday, between 11:45 a.m., and 7 p.m., on Sunday and between 7:15 a.m., and 8 p.m., on Natal Day.

