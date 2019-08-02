Saskatchewan senator Raynell Andreychuk retires

After 26 years in the senate, A. Raynell Andreychuk is calling it a career.

The Saskatoon-born lawyer, judge, diplomat and conservative senator dedicated her career to human rights issues and community service.

She was called to the senate in 1993 and became the first female senator to represent Saskatchewan.

Andreychuk graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a bachelor of arts and a law degree.

She was appointed as a judge to the Saskatchewan provincial court in 1976 and established the first family court in Regina.

Andreychuk will retire on Aug. 14, which is her 75th birthday.

Canadian senators are required to retire at 75.