Taxi driver charged after woman in wheelchair allegedly sexually assaulted: Durham police

AJAX – Police in Durham Region say a taxi driver has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a passenger in his cab.

They say the driver, a 40-year-old man from Toronto, was arrested on Thursday and faces one count of sexual assault.

Police say he was operating a wheelchair-accessible vehicle on the night of July 14 when he picked up a woman in Ajax who asked to be dropped off in Oshawa.

Investigators say that when the cab arrived at its destination, the driver allegedly went into the rear of the vehicle and inappropriately touched the woman in the wheelchair.

Police say they want to ensure there are no other alleged victims and are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.