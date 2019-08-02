Calgary Flames

More
Sports
August 2, 2019 1:22 pm
Updated: August 2, 2019 1:28 pm

Calgary Flames buy out final year of Michael Stone’s contract

By The Canadian Press

NHL profile photo on Calgary Flames Michael Stone at a game against the Detroit Red Wings in Calgary, Alberta on Mar. 3, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
A A

The Calgary Flames have agreed to buy out Michael Stone’s contract after the defenceman clears waivers.

Stone, 29, had a US$3.5 million cap hit in 2019-20, the final year of a three-year deal.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames sign goaltender David Rittich to 2-year deal

According to capfriendly.com, the Flames’ cap hit will now be US$1.667 million each year for the next two seasons.

The Winnipeg native was limited to 14 games last season. He had no goals and five assists.

READ MORE: Flames sign Bennett to two-year contract

For his career, Stone has 29 goals, 88 assists and 117 points in 439 games with the Flames and Arizona Coyotes.

READ MORE: Calgary city council approves new arena deal

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Arizona Coyotes
Calgary Flames
Calgary Flames defenceman
Calgary Sports
capfriendly.com
clears waivers
Defenceman
Flames Defenceman
Michael Stone
Waivers
winnipeg

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.