Kitchener man with serious injuries after motorcycle crash in Burlington
A motorcycle rider is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision overnight at an intersection in Burlington.
Halton police say the 42-year-old Kitchener man was riding the bike northbound when it hit a vehicle traveling west and skidded for a short distance through the intersection of Guelph Line and Harvester Road around 12:45 a.m. on Friday.
The 35-year-old Burlington man in the car was not injured during the crash, but he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Investigators say witnesses saw the motorcycle enter the intersection on a red light.
The motorcycle driver was still in the hospital but in stable condition as of Friday morning.
Collision reconstruction teams closed the intersection for two-and-a-half hours to investigation.
