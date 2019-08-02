Kitchener man with serious injuries after motorcycle crash in Burlington

A motorcycle rider is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision overnight at an intersection in Burlington.

Halton police say the 42-year-old Kitchener man was riding the bike northbound when it hit a vehicle traveling west and skidded for a short distance through the intersection of Guelph Line and Harvester Road around 12:45 a.m. on Friday.

The 35-year-old Burlington man in the car was not injured during the crash, but he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Investigators say witnesses saw the motorcycle enter the intersection on a red light.

The motorcycle driver was still in the hospital but in stable condition as of Friday morning.

Collision reconstruction teams closed the intersection for two-and-a-half hours to investigation.