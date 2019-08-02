Traffic
Man charged with impaired driving after hitting pole with vehicle in Gravenhurst: OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

A 63-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after he reportedly hit a pole with his vehicle on Wednesday evening in Gravenhurst, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Bracebridge OPP responded to a report at 6 p.m. on Kingswood Road of a vehicle leaving the road, travelling across a lawn and hitting a pole, police add.

Muskoka Paramedic Services took the man to the hospital for further treatment, police say.

Bogdan Jakubasz from Gravenhurst was charged with operation while impaired by a drug, along with possession of heroin and possession of cocaine.

The accused will appear in court in Bracebridge on Aug. 27.

Anyone with information can contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

