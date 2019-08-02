Saanich police searching for missing teen brothers, last seen Tuesday

Saanich police are searching for a pair of missing teen brothers who haven’t been seen since Tuesday.

Joseph Billy, 15, and Tyson Billy-Brown, 14, left a property in Saanich on the afternoon of July 30, police said.

The pair are believed to be travelling together.

Both boys are described as First Nations with dark hair. They both wear glasses and were last seen in shorts and sweatshirts.

Anyone who sees the teens is asked to contact Saanich police.