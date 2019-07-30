missing nanaimo teen
July 30, 2019 3:07 pm

Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing 14-year-old girl

By Online Journalist  Global News

Madison Olebar has been missing since the evening of Monday, July 29.

RCMP handout
A A

Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a 14-year-old girl who was last seen Monday evening.

Investigators say Madison Olebar hasn’t been seen since leaving her Lantzville home around 9:20 p.m., and that her caregivers and family are extremely worried for her safety and well-being.

READ MORE: Searchers comb Chilliwack for missing senior with ‘severe dementia’

She is described as Indigenous, five-foot-one, 110 pounds and has long brown hair.

Olebar was last seen wearing a white and burgundy sweater, black pants and had a blue and black backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

WATCH: Mother of missing Chilliwack man makes emotional appeal

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
madison olebar
missing 14-year-old girl
Missing Girl
missing nanaimo teen
missing person
Missing Teen
missing teen nanaimo
Nanaimo
RCMP
Vancouver Island

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.