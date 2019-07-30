Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a 14-year-old girl who was last seen Monday evening.

Investigators say Madison Olebar hasn’t been seen since leaving her Lantzville home around 9:20 p.m., and that her caregivers and family are extremely worried for her safety and well-being.

She is described as Indigenous, five-foot-one, 110 pounds and has long brown hair.

Olebar was last seen wearing a white and burgundy sweater, black pants and had a blue and black backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

