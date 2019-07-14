Searchers comb Chilliwack for missing senior with ‘severe dementia’

A group of searchers hit the streets of Chilliwack on Sunday, hoping to find a missing senior they say has “severe dementia.”

Ethal “Grace” Baranynk, 86, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday near Lenora Crescent and Ashwell Road, according to police.

The Upper Fraser Valley RCMP and Chilliwack Search and Rescue have also joined the search effort, and police said Baranynk may appear confused and may be in need of medical attention.

Community members have formed a Facebook group to help co-ordinate search efforts and gathered at Townsend Park Sunday, not far from where Baranynk was last seen, on Sunday morning.

Baranynk is described as Caucasian, 5′ 4″ and 120 pounds. She has grey/white hair that is cut short and which may be in rollers. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, grey vest, and navy blue pants.

Searchers say she is a smoker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

