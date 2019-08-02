Access to Lucien-L’Allier washroom to be restricted to registered OPUS users

Beginning August 15, riders looking to use the Lucien-L’Allier train station washroom will need an OPUS card.

Access to the downtown train station bathroom will be restricted to only registered users.

Commuters who wish to use the washroom will have to register online by putting in their OPUS information into an online database.

Exo says it has implemented the temporary measure for safety and sanitary reasons.

There were reported cases of drug trafficking, needles and unclean conditions in the washroom, Exo spokesperson Louis-André Bertrand said.

Bertrand also said many homeless people used the facility and the new registered access will restrict their use of the public restroom.

The only washroom in the downtown train station has been out of order since July 12.

Canadian Pacific, the owner of the station, initially wanted to close the facility completely. Bertrand said that was not an option for Exo and its commuters.

The washroom will remain closed until August 15 as Exo installs the new entry system.

Officials claim the new system will be temporary as they try and find a permanent solution.

In the meantime, commuters are told to use the restroom on the train or to go to the nearby business outside the station.