City of Barrie accepting nominations for 2019 Heritage Awards

The City of Barrie is accepting nominations for the 2019 Heritage Awards until Aug. 30.

The awards recognize individuals and property owners who have created a local identity through heritage preservation and awareness in Barrie.

The city says all residents can submit nominations for residential buildings, commercial business buildings (including offices, restaurants or stores), and institutional buildings (churches, schools or public facilities), as well as for individuals or groups of people who stand out for their contributions to the community.

Award winners will be selected by the Barrie Heritage Committee in September, and the awards will be presented at city council in early December.

