4 charged after raid of cannabis dispensary on Gottingen Street

Four people are facing charges after a raid of a cannabis dispensary on Gottingen Street in Halifax on Thursday.
Halifax Regional Police say they executed a search warrant at Farm Assist at 2320 Gottingen Street shortly after 11:30 a.m.
During the search, police say they seized over $43,000, approximately 45 pounds of cannabis and over 4,000 other cannabis products.
Officers executed a second search warrant at the Farm Assist in Porters Lake at 4:20 p.m., where three pounds of cannabis and approximately 500 other cannabis products were seized.
Jordan Thomas Higgins, 30, of Pleasantville, Kristia Angle, 36, of Halifax, Amanda Marie Harris-Lunn, 27, of Halifax and Keyli Terra Holloway, 29, of Wellington are facing the following charges:
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
- Possession for the use in production or distribution of illicit cannabis
- Possession of property obtained by crime
This is the fourth dispensary raided by police since June. Scotia Green Dispensary on Spring Garden Road was raided on June 3, while Atlantic Compassion Club and Waves in Dartmouth were raided throughout July.
