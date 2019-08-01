Crime
August 1, 2019 2:46 pm

Halifax Regional Police search Farm Assists, seize cannabis

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police close the doors of van full of cannabis and cannabis products they seized from Farm Assists on August 1, 2019.

Alexander Quon/Global News
Halifax Regional Police have raided a downtown cannabis dispensary in Halifax.

Officers could be seen loading large bags of cannabis into the back of a police van shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Nearly a dozen police members took part in the raid, with officers placing a “closed” sign on the Farm Assists door as they left, locking it behind them.

Halifax Regional Police have confirmed the raid but were not able to provide specific details on what was seized or if anyone had been arrested or charged at this time.

In Nova Scotia, the only licensed retailer of cannabis is the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation.

More to come

