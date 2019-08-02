Woman charged in connection to firearms theft from Tay Township home: OPP

A 30-year-old woman has been charged in connection to a firearms theft from a Tay Township home, OPP say.

The investigation concluded on Sunday, police say, when the firearms were seized and Bianca Roosen, from Tay Township, was charged.

READ MORE: OPP searching for suspect who allegedly committed indecent act in Orillia

According to officers, Roosen was charged with the unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, failure to comply with probation, unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The firearms theft took place at the end of May, police say.

READ MORE: Man allegedly injured during arrest in Collingwood, OPP say

The accused was released on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Sept. 5.