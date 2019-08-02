Woman charged in connection to firearms theft from Tay Township home: OPP
A 30-year-old woman has been charged in connection to a firearms theft from a Tay Township home, OPP say.
The investigation concluded on Sunday, police say, when the firearms were seized and Bianca Roosen, from Tay Township, was charged.
According to officers, Roosen was charged with the unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, failure to comply with probation, unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
The firearms theft took place at the end of May, police say.
The accused was released on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Sept. 5.
