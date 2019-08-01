OPP searching for suspect who allegedly committed indecent act in Orillia
A A
Officers are looking to identify a male suspect who allegedly committed an indecent act at a business on Atherley Road in Orillia, Ont., OPP say.
Shortly after 2 a.m. last Friday, officers responded to a call where a man allegedly exited the bathroom of a business and committed the act, police say.
READ MORE: Man alleges police misconduct during arrest in Collingwood: OPP
OPP obtained security footage of the suspect and are hoping the public can help identify him.
Anyone with information can contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
WATCH: Another CAMH patient goes missing from facility, leads to public safety concerns
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.