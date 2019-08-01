OPP searching for suspect who allegedly committed indecent act in Orillia

Officers are looking to identify a male suspect who allegedly committed an indecent act at a business on Atherley Road in Orillia, Ont., OPP say.

Shortly after 2 a.m. last Friday, officers responded to a call where a man allegedly exited the bathroom of a business and committed the act, police say.

OPP obtained security footage of the suspect and are hoping the public can help identify him.

Anyone with information can contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

