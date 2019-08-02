Crime
August 2, 2019
Updated: August 2, 2019 10:07 am

Manhunt underway for suspect following motel fire just north of Port Hope

OPP are searching for a suspect following a fire at a motel on County Road 2 in Welcome, just north of Port Hope.

Several roads are closed and businesses have been evacuated as Northumberland OPP search for a suspect following a fire at a motel just north of Port Hope on Friday morning.

Global News Peterborough freelance videographer Pete Fisher reports firefighters responded to a hotel room fire at the Budget Inn Motel on County Road 2 in the community of Welcome, just outside Port Hope.

A fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

However, a man was seen fleeing the scene and OPP are treating him as a suspect in the fire. It’s believed he was carrying a weapon and wearing a bulletproof vest.

OPP have closed County Road 2 between County Road 10 and Kellog Road in Welcome. An OPP helicopter has also been requested to assist in the search for the suspect.

More to come.

