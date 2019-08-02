Manhunt underway for suspect following motel fire just north of Port Hope
Several roads are closed and businesses have been evacuated as Northumberland OPP search for a suspect following a fire at a motel just north of Port Hope on Friday morning.
Global News Peterborough freelance videographer Pete Fisher reports firefighters responded to a hotel room fire at the Budget Inn Motel on County Road 2 in the community of Welcome, just outside Port Hope.
A fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.
However, a man was seen fleeing the scene and OPP are treating him as a suspect in the fire. It’s believed he was carrying a weapon and wearing a bulletproof vest.
OPP have closed County Road 2 between County Road 10 and Kellog Road in Welcome. An OPP helicopter has also been requested to assist in the search for the suspect.
More to come.
