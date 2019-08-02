Sports
August 2, 2019 11:35 am

Winnipeg Ice continue to add local talent to their roster

Kelly Moore By Sports Director  Global News

Logan Danis signing standard WHL contract with Ice Director Scouting, Hockey Operations Jake Heisinger. Supplied Photo

Supplied Photo
The Winnipeg Ice continue to load up on “homegrown” talent for the 2019 Western Hockey League preseason.

Seventeen-teen-year-old forward Logan Danis has signed a standard WHL contract and will be at the Ice training camp.

“Logan has worked hard to get to where he is and he has continued to improve over the last number of seasons,” said the team’s director of scouting and hockey operations, Jake Heisinger in a release.

“We look forward to Logan’s continued development in our program.”

Danis, a 5’7′ and 155 pound forward who had two assists during a four game call-up for the MJHL’s Steinbach Pistons during the 2018-19 season, was listed by the Ice in January of 2018.

The former Winnipeg Monarch spent most of last winter playing for the Rink Hockey Academy Prep team in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League and had 14-23-37 totals in 35 games.

Danis is the sixth Winnipegger and 11th Manitoban on the Ice 2019 preseason roster.

 

