Grindrod motorhome fire dashes couple’s long weekend plans

A Grindrod, B.C. couple’s long weekend plans were dashed when their camper van went up in flames.

The owners reported that the motorhome caught fire while it was being loaded up for a trip on Thursday.

The 34-foot camper, which was parked at a property on Monk Road, north of Enderby in the Grindrod area, was completely destroyed in the blaze.

Neither Enderby’s fire chief nor the vehicle’s owner had any idea what might have sparked the fire.

The fire chief believes the cause will be hard to pinpoint because the motorhome was so seriously damaged by the flames.

The motorhome was insured, but its owners will need to find alternative transportation if they want to continue with their planned trip to see their grandchildren.

