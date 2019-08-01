Police investigating graffiti messages threatening West Vancouver mayor, council

West Vancouver police are investigating threatening graffiti messages directed at the district’s mayor and council.

Police say they were called to 1552 Esquimalt Ave. around 9 a.m. Wednesday for reports of three information signs surrounding the property defaced with spraypaint.

The graffiti on the signs reads “Kill Council” and “Kill Booth,” in reference to West Vancouver Mayor Mary-Ann Booth.

READ MORE: Racist graffiti found throughout West Vancouver neighbourhood, police investigating

Police say the signs were immediately removed and the incident is being investigated.

“This is very concerning for us,” Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said in a statement.

“We take all reports of threats seriously, and an investigation has been launched in an effort to identify any suspects.”

WATCH: West Vancouver records disturbing spike in home break-ins

Investigators believe the messages were left between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday, and are seeking potential witnesses.

The district said Booth was not available to comment, but a spokesperson said all staff were “saddened” and “concerned” by the threats.

“There is no place for threats like these against any person, whether they are an elected official or not, in any community,” the district said in a statement.

The information signs were advertising a proposed redevelopment for the property that, if approved, would see a 17-storey tower get built containing 131 rental apartments.

READ MORE: West Vancouver police say a home was broken into nearly every day in July

According to the proposal, the building would supplement an existing 21-storey rental building that will remain standing, and increase on-site parking for the area.

A report on a public hearing held for the proposal in May says nearly half of those who commented were against the project.

It’s not yet known whether the messages were sparked by the development specifically.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact West Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.